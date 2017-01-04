- Each year in Montana thousands of trout find themselves stranded in shrinking pools and irrigation ditches, cut off from the main river. “Most of the water rights run through November 1, and right after that we start getting frantic calls,” Knotek said. “We have thousands of these fish dying in the ditches every year.” Via The Ravalli Republic.
- Andrew Nikiforuk writes about the legacy of legendary conservationist Roderick Haig-Brown and what he might have thought about the environmental battles being waged in Canada today. Read more via The Tyee.
- The Atlantic killifish evolved in a short period of time to tolerate the toxic waters of the Lower Passaic River and Newark Bay in New Jersey, the location of the Diamond Alkali Superfund Site. This story “adds to the body of literatures suggesting that preserving genetic diversity within species might be important for buffering them against global climate change,” says Dr. Noah Reid. Via The New York Times.
Tippets: Trout and Irrigation in Montana, Legacy of Roderick Haig-Brown, Evolving in Pollution
