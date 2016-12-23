Tippets: Streamer Chronicles with Alex Lafkas, Switch vs. Spey Rods

Posted on December 23, 2016 by Erin Block
  • Episode 3 of Streamer Chronicles from Fly Fishing the Ozarks features Alex Lafkas, a guide in Michigan and Arkansas who has had great influence on the big streamer game on the White River, Arkansas. Watch here.
  • From their history and origins to differing grips and actions, Louis Cahill writes about what defines switch and spey rods in a recent post on Gink & Gasoline. If you’re interested in trying these styles, don’t miss this read.
This entry was posted in Tippets. Bookmark the permalink.