Tippets: Streamer Chronicles with Alex Lafkas, Switch vs. Spey Rods
- Episode 3 of Streamer Chronicles from Fly Fishing the Ozarks features Alex Lafkas, a guide in Michigan and Arkansas who has had great influence on the big streamer game on the White River, Arkansas. Watch here.
- From their history and origins to differing grips and actions, Louis Cahill writes about what defines switch and spey rods in a recent post on Gink & Gasoline. If you’re interested in trying these styles, don’t miss this read.
