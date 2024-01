In this recent story over at Troubitten, Dom Swentosky dives into why he loves fly fishing in the winter so much. Along the way, he describes what he calls “forgiving flies.” These are flies that seem to work year-round, that are forgiving of a less-than-perfect presentation. Your go-to flies when you need to put a fish in the net.

It’s a wonderfully articulated story, and you can read it here.