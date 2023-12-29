Why Fly Fish in Winter?

In this piece over at Fly Fisherman Magazine, Boots Allen walks us through the reasons that so many anglers now fly fish during winter. There are a whole host of factors pushing more anglers onto the water this time of year, but chief among them are more fishing opportunities with fewer crowds. Especially here in the West, our fisheries are jam-packed during the summer months. Winter offers a reprieve that most locals desperately need.

You’ll also learn some great tips on winter fly fishing, as well. You can read the whole story here.