Salmon, Mines Compete Over ‘New’ Rivers

As glaciers retreat in the northern climates – specifically in Alaska – new habitat for salmon is opening up. But salmon aren’t the only ones with their eye on this new real estate, according to Hatch Magazine. Mining companies are also trying to stake claims on these new rivers, in part to help feed the world’s insatiable need for minerals.

It’s an conundrum that will have far-reaching impacts on the world in the next few decades. You can read all about it here.