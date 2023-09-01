Winchester Dam Problems Continue

Earlier this year, MidCurrent reported on the proposed repairs to the Winchester Dam on the North Umpqua River. At the time, the Native Fish Society predicted the dam repairs – which are currently underway – would have negative impacts on steelhead runs, in a watershed where they’re already endangered.

Unfortunately, the Native Fish Society was correct in their predictions. The company carrying out the repairs on the Winchester Dam has already committed several violations, including holding water tainted with cement in inadequate ponds, which will likely drift downstream and kill migrating salmon and steelhead. Pacific lamprey have also died as a result of the dam repairs.

The Winchester Dam doesn’t produce any power – it exists to form a lake for private landowners, according to this story from Fly Lords. The fact that the repairs have continued to happen even as documented deaths of Pacific lamprey have occurred is startling.

You can read more about this disaster here.