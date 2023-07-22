Orvis Podcast: Montana Trout With Wade Fellin

In the most recent episode of the Orvis podcast, guide and lodge owner Wade Fellin joins Tom Rosenbauer to talk about the issues facing the Big Hole River in Montana. Fellin runs the Big Hole River Lodge, and has years of experience with the trout fishery. His insight is invaluable in helping us understand, and ultimately find a solution to, the problems facing the Big Hole River.

Fellin also reminds anglers that most of Montana is still fishing great, and the issues on the Big Hole aren’t large enough to cancel trips over.

You can listen to the full podcast here.