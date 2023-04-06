{"pos":"top","cat":["conservation","science"],"type":"article","format":"default"}

Is Fish Stocking or Habitat More Important?

April 6, 2023 By: Spencer Durrant

Researched published in Anthropocene, and shared on the AFFTA blog, highlights a new study performed by scientists that involved turning a series of lakes into laboratories. The scientists were looking to see if stocking fish or improving habitat led to higher long-term fish numbers.

Habitat improvement had a larger impact than stocking fish on improving long-term fish populations, a finding that should shape fisheries management from here on out. You can read more about this interesting discovery here.