Is Fish Stocking or Habitat More Important?

Researched published in Anthropocene, and shared on the AFFTA blog, highlights a new study performed by scientists that involved turning a series of lakes into laboratories. The scientists were looking to see if stocking fish or improving habitat led to higher long-term fish numbers.

Habitat improvement had a larger impact than stocking fish on improving long-term fish populations, a finding that should shape fisheries management from here on out. You can read more about this interesting discovery here.