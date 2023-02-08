FFI Announces New Youth Programs

According to a press release, Fly Fishers International (FFI) has received funding that will allow them to offer two new programs to engage youth and novice anglers alike.

“FFI’s role as a the go-to resource for fly fishing education will be further strengthened by the addition of these two new programs,” said Patrick Berry, President and CEO of FFI. “By working with key partners and industry representatives, we will be able to create more universal programs to grow the sport we love.”

The first program is geared specifically towards youth. Trout Unlimited (TU) has joined with FFI to fund it, dubbing the it the “Next Gen” program.

“Trout Unlimited is thrilled to partner with FFI and take our youth outreach and education to the next level,” said Chris Wood, Trout Unlimited’s President and CEO. “Educating the next generation of anglers and conservationists has long been one of TU’s top priorities, and this new collaboration will further our efforts by making resources and information readily available to any young person interested in the lifetime sport of fly fishing.”

In addition, FFI is launching a fly fishing skills achievement program that’s designed to help any angler get their feet wet with fly fishing. This program is centered on novice anglers, not just youth. This program is being developed alongside FFI by the American Fly Fishing Trade Association (AFFTA).

To learn more about the various opportunities FFI offers, click here.