5 Tips for Taking a Kid on a Guided Trip

Taking kids fishing is a fun, worthwhile activity. It’s one of the best ways to pass along your love for the sport. But taking kids on a guided trip can be a bit of a gamble. After all, guided trips aren’t cheap, and you’ll want to get the most out of your day that you possibly can.

That’s where this story from Kip Vieth can help. Click here to read his five tips for taking kids on guided fishing trips.