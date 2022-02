Landon Mayer is one of the best guides in fly fishing, and he’s made a name for himself as someone who knows how to catch big fish. So, when Landon talks, I usually sit up straight and listen.

His latest story for Fly Fisherman Magazine details why us anglers ought to fish more leech flies. As Mayer says, leeches make trout lose all caution.

You can read the story in full here.