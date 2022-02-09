Study: Wild Steelhead Survive at Higher Rates

A recent study by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game showed some interesting insight about wild steelhead.

According to the study, wild steelhead in Idaho are caught less frequently than their hatchery counterparts. That’s not surprising, since steelhead returns are so abysmal that far up the river system.

What is surprising, though, is the survivability rate of wild steelhead after being released by anglers. They survive at higher rates than hatchery fish.

To read more about this study, click here.