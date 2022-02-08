Cast Hope Taps New President, Moves Into New States

Cast Hope is pleased to announce the election of Jarrett Black as the new President of its Board of Directors. Black was a founding board member of Cast Hope and instrumental in getting the organization off the ground. He stepped down from the board in 2018 to focus on other projects while staying involved with Cast Hope fundraisers and supporting clinics, trips, and events for kids in the program.

“As president, I hope to provide some level of wisdom and leadership to the board as we grow and expand throughout the country,” Black said. ”While doing this, we need to continue to ensure that we provide high-quality experiences to kids and mentors in the outdoors.”

Black grew up in Susanville, California, raised by his single mom. As a child, he found the outdoors difficult to access and required the help of others. Friends and family members would take him out, or his mom would park along a local creek and read a book while he fished on her days off. “I got involved in Cast Hope because I was once like many of the kids we serve and want to repay some of my experiences by providing them for others,” Black said.

In addition to welcoming Black back to the board, Cast Hope is excited to announce that it will expand into West Virginia and North Carolina this year. Black and fellow board members Angelina Mondovi, Matt Callies, Lori Rivers, Darrin Wood, Michael Coogan, Tom Demoris and Scott Hamilton have a large task ahead of them as they lead Cast Hope through this growth. “With the rest of the board, we will set a vision for where we are headed and continue to share the wild places we love with those kids that need it most,” Black said.

About Cast Hope

Cast Hope is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that gives the gift of the outdoors, bringing young people and mentors together through the sport of fly fishing. With guided trips, clinics, fly tying events, camp outs and conservation outings, Cast Hope serves up a healthy hobby that can span a lifetime. Positive experiences, real-world relationships and a connection to the outdoors offer more than the latest gadget, and Cast Hope teaches young minds how to conserve and sustain our natural resources in the process. Learn more at casthope.org