Potential Change to Colorado Access Rules

February 3, 2022 By: Spencer Durrant

Colorado TroutColorado has some of the best fly fishing in the Rocky Mountains, but it also has some of the country’s most restrictive stream access laws. However, there’s a tiny bit of hope those rules may change sometime soon, according to Angling Trade. 

The crux of the argument in favor of access revolves around a river’s navigability, a similar situation to what anglers in Utah are facing.

You can read more about the potential change here.