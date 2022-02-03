Potential Change to Colorado Access Rules
Colorado has some of the best fly fishing in the Rocky Mountains, but it also has some of the country’s most restrictive stream access laws. However, there’s a tiny bit of hope those rules may change sometime soon, according to Angling Trade.
The crux of the argument in favor of access revolves around a river’s navigability, a similar situation to what anglers in Utah are facing.
