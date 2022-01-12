Costa Announces New VP of Marketing

The fine folks over at Costa Sunglasses have hired a new VP of Marketing – John Acosta. Acosta will be responsible with helping the brand continue its impressive growth seen in 2021.

A full press release on the hire is below.

Costa Sunglasses, manufacturer of the first color-enhancing all-polarized glass sunglass lens, appointed industry veteran John Acosta as its Vice President of Marketing. With more than 20 years of experience in the outdoor and fishing industries, Acosta will oversee Costa’s global marketing efforts creating a consistent brand experience in every channel of its business.

Acosta brings a deep knowledge and connection to the fishing industry, as well as experience in branding, storytelling and grassroots marketing to his position. He joins the team as Costa comes off a year of record growth and looks ahead to the new year with a continued commitment to support its core community of anglers and water enthusiasts, while also growing the brand globally and in the outdoor market.

“We’re looking forward to working with John to not only continue expanding our brand globally, but to engage more directly with our core fans – the anglers, adventurers and explorers who live to be on the water,” said Justin Cupps, Senior Vice President at Costa. “Of course we’ve joked about how fitting his last name is (Acosta), but honestly, having John come on board – with his considerable talent, energy and industry reputation – is a huge win for Costa.”

Before joining Costa, Acosta served as the Vice President of Marketing & Business Development at Major League Fishing (MLF) where he was responsible for brand building and strategic partnerships to elevate the MLF brand and its platforms. Prior to MLF, Acosta served as the Director of Marketing for Bass Pro Shops for 12 years. In that role, Acosta was responsible for all broad-reach marketing initiatives — media, sports, entertainment, partnerships, sponsorships, brand marketing and content — helping to elevate the national profile of the Bass Pro Shops brand as it became an industry-leading outdoor retailer. John also spent time in various leadership positions at ad agencies in Chicago, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Boston and Springfield.

“At first I was bummed to hear Acosta was leaving Major League Fishing. He was a big part of the team,” said Casey Ashley, professional bass fisherman and Costa pro. “I was kind of thinking ‘who stole our guy?’ Then, I heard he was going to be a part of the Costa team and I couldn’t have been happier. I’ve been a part of the Costa team for a long time and it’s a family of hard working people that are passionate about what they do. I think he will fit right in.”

“Costa is such an incredible brand. Their commitment to building the best products, topped with their widespread efforts to protect waterways, fisheries and coastal communities, makes it a dream opportunity,” said Acosta. “With interest and participation in fishing growing right now, it’s an exciting time for the industry and brand. I’m honored to jump in amongst such a talented team.”