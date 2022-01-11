Fly Fisherman’s 2022 Conservationist of the Year

Each year, the folks over at Fly Fisherman Magazine pick someone to highlight as their Conservationist of the Year. The person chosen obviously needs to have left a large, lasting impact on fly fishing and conservation.

This year’s Conservationist of the Year is none other than Richard May, a founding member of California Trout, which is one of America’s most effective conservation groups.

Read the full feature on May, and his impact on fly fishing, here.