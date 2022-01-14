Potential World-Record Mountain Whitefish Caught in Oregon

Whitefish don’t ever get the love they truly deserve. They’re a native fish that still thrives in spite of our efforts to destroy their habitat, and they put up a fantastic fight. If you’re into keeping fish, they’re great smoked.

I have a feeling that Alex Dietz has fallen in love with whitefish, too. He caught a 5-pound, 12-ounce, 24-inch mountain whitefish on the Deschutes River outside of Warm Springs, OR.

The fish has already been certified as the new Oregon state record. The International Game Fish Association (IGFA) is processing Dietz’s application for the fish to be classified as the new world record.

You can read more about the catch here.