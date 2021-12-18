Fly Fishing in Oman
I’m willing to bet that few, if any, anglers have countries in the Middle East on their fly fishing bucket list. After reading this story from Oliver White over at Fly Fisherman Magazine, however, you might think about adding Oman as a legitimate fishing destination.
Featuring plenty of permit and miles of quiet shoreline, fishing in Oman seems like an adventure waiting to happen. You can read all about White’s own time in the country here.
