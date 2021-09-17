Skeena River Steelhead Returns Abysmal

2021 is the year of terrible steelhead returns, and the Skeena River hasn’t escaped that trend. The British Columbia Federation of Fly Fishers recently announced that, as of August 31, only 5,280 adult steelhead have returned to the Skeena. That’s a paltry 23% of the average run size.

Closures are being enacted, and all anglers are asked to refrain from fishing for steelhead.

You can read more directly from BCFF here.