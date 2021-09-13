Kenya’s Fly Fishing Industry

In this fantastic piece from France 24, we learn about the burgeoning fly fishing industry alive in Kenya. And no, I’m not referring to fly tying – although that’s a huge part of the Kenyan economy. No, there’s actually fantastic trout fishing in Kenya. It’s a place where you can spend the morning fishing for trout, and the afternoons photographing rhinos and elephants on the savanna.

This story made me consider putting a trip to Kenya at the top of my travel list. After reading it, I’m sure you’ll feel the same.

Read the story in full here.