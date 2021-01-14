Pandemic Derails Idaho Fly Tying Event

The pandemic has cancelled thousands of events since it started nearly a year ago, and yet another is falling victim – the Eastern Idaho Fly Tying Expo.

This tying expo is one of the biggest ones in the Mountain West, with up to 3,000 people attending in-person each year. This is the second year in a row the event has been cancelled.

For more on the story, you can read this writeup from the Idaho Falls Post-Register.