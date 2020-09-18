{"pos":"top","cat":"events","type":"article","format":"default"}

Joey’s Fly Fishing Foundation Helps Kids’ Futures

September 18, 2020 By: Spencer Durrant

Joey’s Fly Fishing Foundation, located in Sheridan, WY, has been holding clinics to help kids to “cast for a better future” since 2007. This year, their annual dinner has been postponed due to the pandemic.

However, they’re switching to an all-radio fundraiser, featuring advice from guides, and stories from kids who’ve personally gone through Joey’s Fly Fishing Foundation.

You can learn more about the event here.