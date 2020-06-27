Second Annual Naked Warrior Project Fishing Tournament set for July 25

South Florida resident John Owens, a retired Navy SEAL, started The Naked Warrior Project as a memorial to his brother, Ryan Owens, also a Navy SEAL, who was killed in action on January 29, 2017, an event widely covered by the media.

The Naked Warrior Project, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization, and 26 North Yachts, have again teamed up to host the Second Annual Naked Warrior Project Fishing Tournament. All proceeds from the tournament will support The Naked Warrior Project’s mission to memorialize fallen Navy SEALs, build their memorials, help injured Navy SEALs in their recovery and provide support to their families

“The mission of this organization is to memorialize the courageous sacrifices made by our heroes and provide support to their families,” said John Owens. “We are fortunate to be surrounded by such a supportive community that shares our purpose and is willing to jump in and help our cause. Last year’s tournament was more successful than we could have imagined and we’re looking forward to an even greater event this year.”

Tournament Details

Tournament headquarters are at the Sands Harbor Resort and Marina in Pompano Beach. Eligible fish include Dolphin, Kingfish, Wahoo, Tuna, and Cobia. The entry fee per vessel and four anglers is $475 if paid on or before July 8, 2020 and $550 if paid after July 8, 2020. Additional anglers are $125. Anglers may register and pay online at ​NakedWarriorProject.org​, in person at 26 North Yachts at 2525 Marina Bay Drive West Ft Lauderdale, FL 33312 or by mail to Naked Warrior Project c/o John Owens PO Box 843 Deerfield Beach, FL 33443. More information on registration, the Captain’s Dinner, Kick- Off party, tournament rules and other helpful information can be found at NakeWarriorProject.org.

A Captain’s Dinner will be held on July 23, 2020. More information at nakedwarriorproject.org.

The Second Annual Naked Warrior Fishing Tournament is sponsored by International Materials Inc, YETI, Blue Tide Marine, Gray Taxidermy, Sterling Associates, Tropic Ocean Airways, Offshore Anglers of Pompano Beach and Holy Cross Orthopedic Group.