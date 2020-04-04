Jon Tobey is a hell of an author. In a recent piece over at Hatch Magazine, he treats us to a story that’s as real and vivid as the last time you were on the river yourself.

This isn’t your typical fly fishing story, either. There’s a layer of filth and grime to the setting, the characters, that lends an authenticity to the work that’s impossible to ignore.

Take ten minutes and read this story. You’ll be glad you did.