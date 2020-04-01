No Fanfare for Trout Town’s Opener

Normally, the opening of fishing season in Roscoe, New York is cause for celebration. And, normally, there’s a whole host of activities and ceremonies to kick off the time of year when most anglers are ready to hit the water.

This year, though, all the usual events surrounding the trout fishing opener in self-proclaimed “Trout Town” were cancelled. These events are yet another victim of the coronavirus pandemic.

