Simms Takes Action on Coronavirus Shortages
Everyone knows Simms as the gold standard in the wading industry. Recently, though, the company has moved to impact the world beyond fly fishing by directly involving itself in America’s fight against coronavirus.
Per this story from Fly Fisherman Magazine, Simms is now manufacturing medical gowns. This is in direct response to the growing demand for them as coronavirus cases skyrocket in the United States.
Read the entire story here.
Digital Iron Fly Contest
