Tips for Fall Fishing

Fall can be a great time to get out on the water, with streams and rivers usually less crowded than during spring and summer months. However, conditions can be more challenging, writes Tom Rosenbauer. “Trout won’t come as easily as they do in June. Although weather conditions parallel spring temperatures, most insects have hatched for the season. And biologists studying trout physiology and behavior observe that trout do not feed as heavily or as often in the fall as they do in the spring and summer.” Read great tips from Rosenbauer on strategies and flies to use for fall fishing, in this article via Orvis.