Podcast Episode: “Beyond the Bobber”
In a recent episode of the Orvis Fly Fishing Guide Podcast, learn about how to make your fishing more effective with guest Ben Sittig from Colorado, better known as the Huge Fly Fisherman on YouTube and Instagram. “Ben talks about how, by concentrating on the indicator itself, we don’t realize what is going on beyond it, down where our flies are drifting. He offers some solid advice.” Listen here.
←Previous Story
Podcast Episode: Drew Price on Pike Fishing
Show Comments