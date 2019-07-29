{"pos":"top","cat":"podcasts","type":"article","format":"default"}

Podcast Episode: “Beyond the Bobber”

July 29, 2019 By: Erin Block

In a recent episode of the Orvis Fly Fishing Guide Podcast, learn about how to make your fishing more effective with guest Ben Sittig from Colorado, better known as the Huge Fly Fisherman on YouTube and Instagram. “Ben talks about how, by concentrating on the indicator itself, we don’t realize what is going on beyond it, down where our flies are drifting. He offers some solid advice.” Listen here.