On Not Matching the Hatch

While many trout anglers become obsessed with “matching the hatch,” Domenick Swentosky writes about why being a generalist about flies often has its strengths. “My approach is to allow for multiple looks in each fly type: dries, nymphs, streamers and wets,” he explains. “I simply rotate through my confidence patterns (always emphasizing good technique over pattern choice), until I find a nymph that works better than the others.” Read more via Troutbitten.