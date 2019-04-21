Importance of Short Saltwater Casts
When saltwater fishing, many anglers think the most important factor when casting is distance. However, as Bruce Chard writes, accuracy and speed both play just as important roles. “Not only is accuracy a huge part of success in the salt, the most valuable asset is speed. If you can get the fly there fast with minimal movement, your odds of a hook up go through the roof.” Read more via Gink & Gasoline.
