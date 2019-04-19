Casting for Recovery’s 7th annual national fundraiser, Cast One for Hope, will be held September 27-28, 2019 in Hamilton, Montana. “This year’s event includes a Kick-Off Party, an all-day guided float on the Bitterroot River and caps off with a Celebration Dinner showcasing live and silent auctions with fishing awards given.”

Read more in the press release below.

Montana Bitterroot Valley single-fly event in its 7th year, raising money for national breast cancer fishing program

Bozeman MT—April 9, 2019—Casting for Recovery, a non-profit organization offering free support and educational fly fishing retreats for women with breast cancer, is excited to announce its 7th annual Cast One for Hope event to be held September 27-28, 2019 in Hamilton, MT. This year’s event includes a Kick-Off Party, an all-day guided float on the Bitterroot River and caps off with a Celebration Dinner showcasing live and silent auctions with fishing awards given.

“The Cast One for Hope gives anglers from across the country an unforgettable day of guided fly fishing while supporting a great cause. Anglers are out on the beautiful Bitterroot River in the fall to raise money to help provide the CfR experience to women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer” says CfR Executive Director, Whitney Milhoan.

Angling Registration is open to the public at $1100 per person which includes the Friday Kick-Off Party, a full-day guided float including lunch, and attendance at the Saturday Celebration Dinner at Flying Horse Montana in Corvallis, MT. Tickets for the Kick-Off Party, $40, and Celebration Dinner, $100, may be purchased separately on the event website.

Cast One for Hope sponsors to date are:

SIMMS, American Fly Fishing Trade Association, Costa, Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital, Athena & Artemis, New Horizons Physical Therapy, Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Cheeky/Wingo , F3T, Farmers State Bank and Sawyer Paddles & Oars.

Other sponsors are continuing to be sought for the event.

To learn more about the Cast One for Hope and to register click here.

For sponsorship opportunities or questions please contact

Peg Miskin:

[email protected]

(707) 529-2760

www.castingforrecovery.org

www.facebook.com/castingforrecovery