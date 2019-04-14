The 11th Annual Chica de Mayo will be held May 11, 2019, in Bozeman, Montana. This women’s fly fishing event educational clinics, conservation programing, new product highlights and more. “This year, we’re expanding our educational offerings and also hosting an event kick off social/trunk show Friday evening,” says event coordinator, Sarah Clark. “This event is a fantastic day of fly fishing education, camaraderie, programs, fundraising for Casting for Recovery, and more! We’ve been seeing right around 200 women attend for the past several years.” Find more information via The River’s Edge.