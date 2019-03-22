Fighting Sexism on the Water

In this recent article, Chris Sayer profiles female fly fishing guides Rachel Therkildsen and Emily Dmohowski and their experiences working as a female fly fishing guides. The historically narrow demographic “produced a private-club mentality where these older guys felt like it was their sport, their water,” she says. “You’d hear them talk about how young kids fishing in their flat-brimmed hats shouldn’t be out there, and that they were ruining the river, when in fact it was quite the opposite – some of these younger people were more in tune with conservation and helping the environment. But that mentality, I’m seeing it change. Fishing is no longer the old boys’ club it once was.” Via Vice.