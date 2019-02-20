Tippets: CT Scans of Fish, Senate Passes Natural Resources Management Act, Secret Lives of Salmon
- Adam Summers, a marine biologist working in a lab on Friday Harbour, San Juan Island, just off the U.S. state of Washington uses a CT scanner to produce detailed images of fish, revealing their intricate skeletons and inner structures. “Every scan is immediately posted online for anyone to use, with Summers not asking for any credit. The project has already racked up more than half a million downloads, with everyone from scientists and engineers to artists and teachers using the images.” Via Science Focus.
- The Senate has approved S.47, the Natural Resources Management Act, marking a huge win and bipartisan effort for public lands and waters. “In addition to the LWCF and Yellowstone Gateway protections, there are 168 additional provisions in the bill that represent some of the most pressing public lands legislation across the country. The bill now goes to the House for consideration”
- An team of 21 scientists from Russia, Canada, the United States, Japan and South Korea have embarked on the Russian research ship MV Professor Kaganovsky for an unprecedented international expedition. “The five-week voyage will probe the secret lives of five Pacific salmon species with a massive grid search and test fishery across the Gulf of Alaska.” Via The Vancouver Sun.
