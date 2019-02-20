Tippets: CT Scans of Fish, Senate Passes Natural Resources Management Act, Secret Lives of Salmon

Adam Summers, a marine biologist working in a lab on Friday Harbour, San Juan Island, just off the U.S. state of Washington uses a CT scanner to produce detailed images of fish , revealing their intricate skeletons and inner structures.

Every scan is immediately posted online for anyone to use, with Summers not asking for any credit. The project has already racked up more than half a million downloads, with everyone from scientists and engineers to artists and teachers using the images.” Via Science Focus.