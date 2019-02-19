The Fly Fishing Rendezvous has opened registration for exhibitors. The fourth annual event is set to be held May 4-5, 2019, and this year is moving locations to the National Western Complex in Denver, CO.

Fly Fishing Rendezvous Moves to National Western Complex

From Fly Fishing Rendezvous:

The Fly Fishing Rendezvous has officially opened registration for exhibitors at their 4th annual Fly Fishing Rendezvous, this spring. The event, started as a grassroots effort, serves to highlight some of the “local to Colorado” fly fishing companies. It’s come together around the central mission of building a community around the sport and creating a very inclusive environment for anyone and everyone wanting to dip their toes in the fly fishing water. The Fly Fishing Rendezvous offers something for everyone; whether you are seasoned professional or guide, a true beginner, or simply an outdoor enthusiast.

Attendees will have the opportunity to browse the newest gear from the best outdoor, and fly fishing companies at great prices. Watch the best in the biz tie all the hot fly patterns in the fly tying area, or on the big screen in our fly tying theater, opt in to our casting contests, or participate in an intro to fly tying class, play a little casting pong while having a beer, and of course stop in and listen to any number of talks throughout the two days with top industry professionals.

What sets the Fly Fishing Rendezvous apart from like events is the community around it. The Fishing Rendezvous also is proud to offer free booth spaces to influential and inspiring local nonprofits with ties to the river and fishing community, and works with them to raise funds to fuel their mission at the event as well. The event is very proud to benefit official non-profit partners, Project Healing Waters and Colorado Trout Unlimited.

The new event space at the National Western Complex will offer more square footage and the ability to integrate food and drink, more fly tiers, more exhibitors, with the same incredible non-stop programming, family friendly activation’s, and a central location for attendees from all over the front range. Early bird registration for exhibitors ends February 28, 2019.