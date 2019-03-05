Emerald Water Anglers Tie One On Competition

Emerald Water Anglers will host a Tie One On Competition and Celebration on March 5. “We will present a handful of materials in which each participant will have a set amount of time to construct a fly for any species they desire. It will be a laid back, fun night, designed to celebrate our Tie One On class series.” The event will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019, from 7:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. at Emerald Water Anglers in Seattle, WA. Find more information here.