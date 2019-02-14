Rahway River Trout Unlimited will host the 7th Annual Fly-Tying Madness event, set to be held March 24, 2019. The event welcomes “all ten chapters of Trout Unlimited in the state of New Jersey and any other interested parties to tie and donate flies to worthy organizations.”

Read more in the press release below.

New Jersey State Council March Flytying Madness

On March 24, 2019, Rahway River Trout Unlimited will be hosting the 7th Annual Fly-Tying Madness event. Sponsored by the New Jersey State Council of TU, the event will welcome all ten chapters of Trout Unlimited in the state of New Jersey and any other interested parties to tie and donate flies to worthy organizations. Tiers will be contributing to:

Casting for Recovery, which helps women whose lives, have been profoundly affected by breast cancer.

Project Healing Waters, which is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military personnel and disabled veterans through fly-fishing.

And, finally, the Trout Unlimited Veteran Service program which also assists veterans in rehabilitation of physical and emotional injuries through the unique therapeutic value of fly-fishing and conservation work.

All three are worthwhile organizations, which serve cancer survivors, veterans and the greater community. This event has donated over 12,000 flies since its inception in 2012.

Last year’s event donated over 1500 flies in total and saw over 50 fly tiers attend, contributing to the overall success of the event.

Your support and/or donations to the event will act as door prizes to encourage a great turnout and greater output. Every year, all companies and individuals that made donations were advertised prominently in the room and print media outlets covered the event. Any donations made were displayed prominently alongside a sponsorship banner thanking each contributor to the event. Donations were appreciated by all tiers in attendance.

Contact:

Jason Warner, Board Member

Rahway River Trout Unlimited

2096 Kmak Place

Rahway, NJ 07065

(732) 221-1986

[email protected]