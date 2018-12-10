Ed Engle on Spring Creek Solitude and Elusive Trout

“Overnight a light snow had fallen at the trailhead to the spring creek. No one else was in the parking area. Cottontail, coyote and mule deer tracks meandered across the fresh snow in the canyon bottom. When I crossed what appeared to be a frozen stream I worried that I was all wrong and the creek had frozen, but farther down the trail I saw where the spring bubbled up. Below it the stream came alive.” Ed Engle writes about finding solitude on a winter spring creek in Colorado in The Boulder Daily Camera.