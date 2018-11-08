Sage Fly Fishing and RIO have announced their search for marketing professional with a passion for fly fishing to join their team as the Sage/RIO Product Community Manager.

Read more in the press release below.

Sage & RIO Looking for Community Manager

Sage Fly Fishing and RIO are seeking an experienced marketer with a passion for fly fishing and the outdoor lifestyle to join our marketing team as the Sage/RIO Product Community Manager. As the Community Manager, you will work with the Sage and RIO Marketing Managers to drive Sage and RIO’s key promotional activities including ambassador/influencer relationships, grassroots promotional efforts, social media platforms, film/event sponsorships, and community (industry and consumer) engagement.

The ideal candidate is passionately engaged with fly fishing and the fly fishing community and has proven relationship building and industry knowledge experience. Must be able to work efficiently on multiple projects and deliver high quality marketing platforms while being simultaneously creative and organized.

This position reports to the VP of Marketing, is headquartered on Bainbridge Island, WA, and spends significant time in-the-field and on-the-water with the fly fishing community.

To see job function and requirement specifics and to apply for this position, visit the Far Bank Careers page today.