Tippets: “A Cast in the Woods” Book Review, Fishing Foam Terrestrials
- Monte Burke highlights the new book, A Cast in the Woods, by New York Times outdoors columnist Stephen Sautner. “Ultimately, Sautner’s book reminds us that the conservation battle in our wild places is a bit like owning a cabin,” writes Burke, “but on a much larger scale. There is always maintenance to be done, there is always beauty to behold.” Via Forbes.
- From classic grasshopper patterns to cicadas and ants, Vince Wilcox writes about techniques and tactics for fly fishing with foam terrestrials in this article via Fly Fisherman.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.