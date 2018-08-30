Loon Introduces Rogue Quickdraw Mitten Clamps

Loon has introduced a new tool, perfect for “anglers who wear gloves while chasing winter steelhead.” The Mitten Clamps are a comfortable and versatile tool for any angler to carry on the water.

Read more in the press release below.

Introducing the Rogue Quickdraw Mitten Clamps

You asked and we listened. Our award-winning Quickdraw handles are now available as a mitten clamp. For anglers who wear gloves while chasing winter steelhead or just have big hands year-round, the squeeze-action of Mitten Scissor Clamps is a necessity. With the addition of the carabiner-loop handle, the Rogue Quickdraw Mitten Clamps are the most comfortable, efficient and versatile clamps available