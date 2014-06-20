On her journey through life, Bonnie McGee has summited 28 of Colorado’s “Fourteeners,” run four half marathons, lived in the British Virgin Islands, sold real estate in Florida and Steamboat Springs and studied the violin. She is a passionate powder skier and fly fisher, and patrols on her horse as a volunteer for the US Forest Service in the Flattops Wilderness. Her artwork reflects all these passions, but her favorite subject matter captures her love of wild places, and the serenity she feels in a grand landscape. Painting slows her down, allowing her to stand quietly observant to the beauty around her. She is represented by Circle Seven Gallery in Steamboat Springs.