Tippets: Fishing with a Camera, Classic Flies for Beginning Tiers
- Carrying a camera on the water can both enhance and complicate the experience. But in this recent article, Domenick Swentosky has great advice for fishing with a camera in tow. “Tracking down the right camera at the right price, and deciding how you want to carry it may take a little time,” writes Swentosky, “but fishing with a camera is well worth the effort.” Via Troutbitten.
- In a recent article, Bob Reece identifies the three best flies for beginning tiers: The Woolly Bugger, Pheasant Tail and Elk Hair Caddis. “There are a plethora of patterns that new tiers could begin with,” he writes. “Yet three in particular lay out the fundamental techniques needed to create a stabile foundation for your fly tying future.” Via Gink & Gasoline.
