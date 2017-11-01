Tippets: “Now or Neverglades,” Spawning Salters, Coming to Terms with Invasives
- The battle for the future of Florida’s inshore fisheries has made important steps and ended with a notable decision. “Lawmakers agreed this spring to act on the Now Or Neverglades solution: to build a dynamic reservoir in the Everglades to re-route clean fresh water from Lake Okeechobee south to the Everglades–and not to the coasts.” Read an update from Bullsugar via AFFTA.
- Jonathan Wright reports that researchers have filmed brook trout spawning in saltwater. “While the behavior has been observed by naturalists for over 100 years, this was the first time that the dynamic has been recorded to video,” he writes. “The findings have potential implications for scientists in helping to restore populations of Sea-run Brook Trout, an endangered form of the species locally known as ‘Salter Brookies.’” Via Fly Fisherman.
- “Naturalists have been interested in the effects of species introductions just as long as we have been moving species around. In that time, species introductions have had a variety of consequences,” writes Brandon Peoples. He outlines and explains the terms used to define invasive species in this post on The Fisheries Blog.
