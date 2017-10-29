Tippets: Dame Diana Rigg on Dry Fly Fishing, Best Duffel Bags
- Actor Diana Rigg has long been an angler and observes a connection between her time on the water and creativity. “She sees a direct parallel between fishing and acting: timing and illusion are central to both.” Listen here to her segment with the BBC.
- If travel is part of your time fly fishing, you know a good duffel bag is necessary. Don’t miss this recent article where Outside Magazine tests some of the top brand models and report on their findings.
