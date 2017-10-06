Tippets: Interview with Travis van Leeuwen, Sea Run Brook Trout

Talking about everything from his work and research with bonefish on the island of Eleuthera to his start in fly fishing in British Columbia, Travis van Leeuwen, PhD of the Cape Eleuthera Institute in The Bahamas, sits down for a two part interview on ChiWulff. His advice for anglers: “Get involved within your local communities, sponsor a children’s fishing day and help educate the youth about fly-fishing and the possibilities associated with fly-fishing (travel, research scientist jobs, guiding, lodge owner etc.).”