Tippets: Chasing Gold, Revival Techniques
- Chasing trophy brown trout is similar to looking for gold: “It requires every ounce of energy and stubborn persistence that one can muster up to have any hope at finding enough gold to come out ahead,” writes Kent Klewein. Read more about persistence on the water via Gink & Gasoline.
- Revival techniques are taught as part of an angler’s catch and release education. However, the effectiveness of both the forward or figure-eight techniques are examined in this article by Sascha Clark Danylchuk. “The important part of this to remember is that water needs to flow in one direction for fish to respire effectively,” writes Danylchuk. Via Keep ‘Em Wet.
