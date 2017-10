Tippets: Colorado’s Cache La Poudre, Fighting Fish Fast

Colorado is well-known for its trout fishing, but one river often flies under the radar: the Cache la Poudre. “Seventy-six miles of the Cache la Poudre River was designated as both Wild & Scenic by Congress in 1986, and it remains Colorado’s only Wild & Scenic River. Its carefully managed wild trout waters allow trout up and down the Poudre Canyon to flourish.” Read more from Ken McCoy via Fly Fisherman.