Tippets: Colorado’s Cache La Poudre, Fighting Fish Fast
- Colorado is well-known for its trout fishing, but one river often flies under the radar: the Cache la Poudre. “Seventy-six miles of the Cache la Poudre River was designated as both Wild & Scenic by Congress in 1986, and it remains Colorado’s only Wild & Scenic River. Its carefully managed wild trout waters allow trout up and down the Poudre Canyon to flourish.” Read more from Ken McCoy via Fly Fisherman.
- The longer you fight a fish, the more likely it is that you will lose that fish, as well as do harm to the health of the fish. “The sooner you stop jerking a trout around by the mouth and allow it to return to its normal station the better,” writes Domenick Swentosky. “But fighting fish fast also improves the angler’s chances of landing the trout in the first place.” Read tips for fighting fish quickly via Troutbitten.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.