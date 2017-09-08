Tippets: Improve Casting Accuracy, Finding Fish in Low Flows
- Off-plane movement of the rod is the biggest killer of accurate casts, writes John Juracek. “Inaccuracy isn’t always fatal to success, but it proves fatal often enough. Minimize those times by becoming a more accurate caster. It’s not difficult to do and a good way to start is by keeping your rod on-plane.” Via Hatch Magazine.
- From reading riffles and runs to downsizing flies, in this article Charles Warren writes about how to find fish during the lower flows of Autumn, via Post Fly Box.
