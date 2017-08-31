Tippets: Fishing the Bank, Stocking Alpine Lakes
- When working a bank it’s common for your fly to get caught on streambank grasses and shrubs. Ivan Orsic presents a great technique for getting your fly back into the game in this recent post via Trouts Fly Fishing. “Point your rod tip down and let a downstream facing ‘bow’ form in your fly line,” Orsic writes. “This bow in the line will apply a light, constant pressure to your hung up fly and will, more often than not, result in your fly falling into the water, right off the bank.”
- In this footage, watch the Wyoming Game and Fish Department stock 70,000 Fish in alpine lakes via helicopter.
